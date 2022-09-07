ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is spearheading a project that would create a unique space for artists. The space would be located next to the Lobo Rainforest on Broadway, in the old Baptist Church sanctuary.

Meow Wolf co-founder Vince Kadbubek came up with the idea to turn the vacant building into a hub for artists, they call it “The Jungle.” People at the new space could work on new art projects and collaborate. There would also be an event space for concerts, a food hall and rooftop bar. The space would not only be for students, but also artists in the community. They are still in the early stages of planning, funding for the project is expected to come from a mix of private and public sources.