New project to provide NM foster children with personal duffel bags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) PNM and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) have partnered on a project that will provide duffel bags to foster children in New Mexico. There are currently around 2,000 children in the state’s foster care system, and many of them do not have their own luggage. The “Duffels with Dignity” project aims to change that and provide children something to call their own during a transition period in their lives which can often be intimidating.

“Duffels with Dignity” is hoping to donate around 1,200 duffel bags to CYFD, which typically doesn’t have the resources to provide children with luggage as they move to a temporary foster care setting. Each bag will be filled with personal care products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and soap.

“We want them to walk away with a strong sense of dignity in a very stressful time in their lives,” said PNM Spokesperson Shannon Jackson. The bags are being distributed to CYFD offices and children will start receiving them later this month.