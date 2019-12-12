New program putting feral cats to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of ’employees’ are waiting to be hired by businesses across the metro area, all eager and hungry to take care of their rodent problems.

“We try to find them a job, working and keeping down the rodent population for warehouses, businesses, equipment lots,” said Shannon Brady, a volunteer with the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART).

Brady and the organization spearhead the Working Cats pilot program, finding spots where feral or hard to home cats can act on their animal instincts.

Their first client was the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

“I started with one of the very first pilot programs with three of the feral cats we had picked up, and the sheriff’s department was willing to give us a shot and set up a place for the cats. Those cats have been there for a month and they’re doing really well now,” said Brady.

The cats are first spayed or neutered. Then, they must stay in an enclosed space for 30 days, so they learn it’s their home, and then they can freely wander around, hunting for rodents.

“They get fed but they also go after all the mice and the rodents that tend to call this area home,” said Brady.

The overall goal is to cut down on the number of feral cats wandering the streets and the number of cats in shelters.

“Whatever we can do to save their lives,” said Talia Halford, with HART New Mexico.

Halford says they got the idea from a program in Seattle, which she says is working.

“I would like to get them off the streets into safety, near people who want them and love them and they can work together,” said Halford.

HART wants more businesses in the metro area to be part of the Working Cats program.

HART will bring the cats to you. It costs $40, but HART asks you also give a donation, if possible.

To get in contact with HART, click here.