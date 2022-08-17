NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program aims to give a leg up to people living in Albuquerque’s international district. The New Mexico Black Leadership Council hosted an open house for the “Uplift Initiative.”

The program brings together community organizations offering a number of resources and services, including help getting healthcare, housing assistance and other needs for working families. One of the programs operating through the Uplift Initiative is the Community Mentor Network. It mentors students from middle school through college or will help place them in a trade school.

“As a community we support our youth, support our children. We need to make our community healthy, and one way is an educated community,” Newton Robinson with Community Mentor Network said. The Uplift Initiative is headquartered on Ortiz Dr. near San Mateo and Gibson.