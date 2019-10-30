New program giving free legal advice to local artists, creative community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local business owners and artists are getting a helping hand as they venture into the next phase of their careers. The city’s new Small Business Office is helping launch a program to give businesses and innovators free legal advice.

The city says Albuquerque’s artists and creative community are big contributors to the local economy. They want to make sure they’re on the right track to success.

“Albuquerque has a really strong creative economy and lots of artists, lots of creative thinkers exist in Albuquerque,” said Jennifer Esquivel with CABQ’s Small Business Office. “We partnered with the State Bar so that we can provide an opportunity for those small business owners, those creative minds, to learn how to protect their ideas, to learn how to market their ideas, start their business. It’s an essential part of our economy.”

Lawyers with the State Bar of New Mexico are partnering with the city, giving free advice for inventors, artists and other creative entrepreneurs. They’re covering everything from making a patent for your invention to protecting your brand and trademark, preventing your creative work or ideas from being copied or taken, and even selling your art and starting a business.

“Intellectual property is your ideas,” said Esquivel. “It’s making sure your ideas are your ideas, belong to you legally, and they can’t be copied or taken from you, in any way. It’s protected.”

The city says this type of legal help can be expensive. They say the program is a good opportunity to get the advice while you can.

“Often times, there are lots of intellectual property lawyers and you have to pay the fees and all that,” said Esquivel. “This is an exception where lawyers are coming together to provide that service for free.”

The Small Business Office and State Bar will hold a day of the free legal advice on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of New Mexico School of Law. To make a reservation online for the free 30-minute consultation, click here. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.