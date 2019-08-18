New program at New Mexico State Fair offers incentives for volunteer shifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Organizers of the New Mexico State Fair are continuing to put the final touches on this year’s event. Just weeks away, and with this year’s fair being volunteer-based, organizers are changing up its volunteer program.

An event engrained in Albuquerque is looking for more locals to help the show go on. This year, the fair is creating a more structured, formal volunteer program to get more locals involved.

Previously, the fair pulled volunteers from various agencies. However, now they are focusing on pulling directly from the community with an entire portion of their website dedicated to applications.

“It’s a good opportunity for those who are interested in kind of seeing what the fair is all about, for them to do that,” said Public Information Officer for the New Mexico State Fair, Wyndham Kemsley.

They need ambassadors, greeters, along with help with parking and their creative arts and reading programs. Officials say in order to get at least 100 people to step up, they’re creating incentives like free admission and concert tickets.

“It is an especially a good deal for anybody who wants to attend the fair outside of volunteering,” said Kemsley.

Staff say having more help from the community is also a matter of showing their New Mexico pride.

Officials say they have the biggest need for fair ambassadors. Volunteers can apply through Friday, August 23, 2019. For more information on how to become a volunteer and a link to apply, click here.

This year’s State Fair runs from Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, September 15, 2019