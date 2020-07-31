New process in place to enforce gun ban at protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As protests continue across Albuquerque, local law enforcement is reminding people where guns are not allowed. New signs are being placed around Civic Plaza that read, “Deadly weapons, including firearms are prohibited”.

Along with the signs, officers who encounter an armed individual will first give a warning and ask the individual to leave or allow police to disarm them. If they don’t comply within 10 minutes, police say they will make arrests.

The following steps will be taken if officers encounter an individual who is armed:

Inform the individual that there is a gun ban at Civic Plaza

Initial contact will serve as a public safety order to remove the firearm from Civic Plaza or to leave the premises with the firearm

Explain that if the individual continues to possess a deadly weapon at the location, they may be cited or arrested and then the weapon may be seized

Identify available exit routes and explain that the individual has no less than 10 minutes to comply with the order

Following 2 warnings, the officer will take police action to include arrest

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the same process will be used by APD and the City of Albuquerque’s Security Division to enforce the ban at city parks, community centers, senior centers, multigenerational centers or health and social service centers.