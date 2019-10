ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is getting a look at the progress being made to the new plaza at the Albuquerque Rail Yards.

The new plaza sits where two smaller buildings on the north side once stood. It features new concrete pads where food trucks will be able to set up, new lighting and of course, new landscaping.

The plaza was paid for using General Obligation bonds. Next month, the city is asking voters for an additional $5.5 billion to further support revitalization.