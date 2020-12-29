New pizza, 80s arcade business opens in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite some of the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new pizza place opened up in downtown Albuquerque and promises to take customers right back to the 1980s.

On the corner of third and Silver in downtown Albuquerque, there’s now Holmes Pizza and Arcade. “We started the project a year ago in November but then COVID happened and so we put it on the back burner,” said owner, Sacha Remling.

“It’s something unheard of. I mean, other places are doing it, but Albuquerque for some reason doesn’t have it,” said the other owner, Brittany Reinhard.

The owners of Holmes Pizza and Arcade said they were eager to open up soon after holding off for months because of the pandemic. “I see it as a soft opening, a glorified soft opening you know,” said Remling. “We get to rehearse, sort of finalize, work out all the kinks before we have people over because that’s what it’s all about.”

Like many restaurants, they’re only offering takeout and delivery for now. “As far as not having customers dining in with us yet, it’s a bummer but what are you gonna do,” said Remling. “The times are what they are.”

But they’re already getting noticed by locals not only for their specialty vegan pizzas but also for their love of the ’80s and ’90s. “People my age or a little bit older, this is what we did to hang out,” said Reinhard. “So I think we miss it. Plus, they’re great games.”

Arcade classics like Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac-Man, and pinball games are in an open, separate section of the restaurant. But because of the pandemic, people will have to wait to play some of these childhood favorites.

“I’ve kept them wrapped up because I don’t want them to keep getting dusty,” said Reinhard. For now, they can’t wait until the day customers can come in for the full experience.

“It’s going to be so nice to take them out, turn them on, so they’re still in great shape for when people come in,” said Reinhard. “Yeah, that’s a day I can’t wait to do.”

Some of those arcade games have been restored by the owners themselves.