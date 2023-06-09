ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s getting a little easier to find your lost dog or cat. Through a new program called Project Reunite, the city now has microchip scanners at 22 AFR stations, seven APD substations, and five local businesses.

City leaders say if more places have scanners, an owner can be notified more quickly if their pet is found and a trip to the shelter may be spared. “We love having them at the shelter and we absolutely do care for them, but the best place for them to be is home and this is a great way to make that happen,” says Carolyn Ortega, director for the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.

Lost pets can still be taken to animal welfare’s three shelters to have their chips checked. The scanner locations are listed below:

Fire Stations

Station 1 – 724 Silver SW 87102

Station 2 – 2401 Alumni Dr SE Huning 87112

Station 3 – 141 Girard NE 87112

Station 4 – 301 McKnight NW 87112

Station 5 – 123 Dallas NE 87112

Station 6 – 623 Griegos Rd NW, 87112

Station 7 – 5715 Central Ave NW 87112

Station 8 – 1400 Indian View NE 87112

Station 9 – 9410 Menaul NE 87112

Station 10 – 2841 Rio Grande NW 87112

Station 11 – 5403 Southern SE 87112

Station 12 – 201 Muriel NE 87112

Station 13 – 901 Prospect NE 87112

Station 14 – 9810 Eucariz SW 87112

Station 15 – 6600 Academy NE 87112

Station 16 – 4727 Juan Tabo NE 87112

Station 17 – 3630 Yucca NW 87112

Station 18 – 6100 Taylor Ranch NW 87112

Station 19 – 3520 San Andres NE 87112

Station 20 – 7520 Corona NE 87112

Station 21 – 10400 Cibola Loop NW 87112

Station 22 – 10005 Unser NW 87112

Police Substations

Business Locations

Animal Welfare Shelter Locations