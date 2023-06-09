ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s getting a little easier to find your lost dog or cat. Through a new program called Project Reunite, the city now has microchip scanners at 22 AFR stations, seven APD substations, and five local businesses.
City leaders say if more places have scanners, an owner can be notified more quickly if their pet is found and a trip to the shelter may be spared. “We love having them at the shelter and we absolutely do care for them, but the best place for them to be is home and this is a great way to make that happen,” says Carolyn Ortega, director for the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.
Lost pets can still be taken to animal welfare’s three shelters to have their chips checked. The scanner locations are listed below:
Fire Stations
- Station 1 – 724 Silver SW 87102
- Station 2 – 2401 Alumni Dr SE Huning 87112
- Station 3 – 141 Girard NE 87112
- Station 4 – 301 McKnight NW 87112
- Station 5 – 123 Dallas NE 87112
- Station 6 – 623 Griegos Rd NW, 87112
- Station 7 – 5715 Central Ave NW 87112
- Station 8 – 1400 Indian View NE 87112
- Station 9 – 9410 Menaul NE 87112
- Station 10 – 2841 Rio Grande NW 87112
- Station 11 – 5403 Southern SE 87112
- Station 12 – 201 Muriel NE 87112
- Station 13 – 901 Prospect NE 87112
- Station 14 – 9810 Eucariz SW 87112
- Station 15 – 6600 Academy NE 87112
- Station 16 – 4727 Juan Tabo NE 87112
- Station 17 – 3630 Yucca NW 87112
- Station 18 – 6100 Taylor Ranch NW 87112
- Station 19 – 3520 San Andres NE 87112
- Station 20 – 7520 Corona NE 87112
- Station 21 – 10400 Cibola Loop NW 87112
- Station 22 – 10005 Unser NW 87112
Police Substations
- Foothills Area Command – 12800 Lomas Blvd. NE 87112
- Northeast Area Command – 8201 Osuna Rd. NE 87109
- Northwest Area Command – 10401 Cibola Loop NW 87114
- Southeast Area Command – 800 Louisiana SE 87108
- Southwest Area Command – 6404 Los Volcanes Rd. NW 87121
- University Area Command – 1009 Bradbury SE, 87106
- Valley Area Command – 5408 2nd St. NW 87107
Business Locations
- Clarks Pet Emporium – 4914 Lomas Blvd. NE 87112 – 505-268-5977
- Clarks Pet Emporium – 11200 Menaul Blvd. NE 87111 – 505-292-6288
- Boofy’s Best for Pets – 8201 Golf Course Rd. NW 87120 – 505-890-0757
- Boofy’s Best for Pets – 4610 Cutler Ave NE Suite A 87110 – 505-884-3855
- Fiesta Subaru of Albuquerque – 8100 Lomas Blvd. NE 87110 – 505-305-3900
Animal Welfare Shelter Locations
- Eastside Animal Shelter – 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE 87112
- Westside Animal Shelter – 11800 Sunset Gardens SW 87121
- Lucky Paws – 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE 87110