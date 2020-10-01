New permit process makes it easier to film in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Film Office announced Thursday a new, digital permitting process for production companies to film in Albuquerque. The new tool allows fast-tracking for the film permitting process. The process will support the boom in the film industry in the city according to a news release.

“Throughout the public health emergency, we worked behind the scenes to make government faster and more efficient for when television and film productions come back,” said Mayor Tim Keller in the same news release. “Film was booming in Albuquerque leading up to the pandemic, creating jobs and supporting small businesses in the process, and we’re going to make sure we’re supporting that growth on the backend.”

According to the news release, the Albuquerque Film Office worked with the Department of Technology and Innovation to create the new digital permit application on the Eproval system. Eproval will ease the process of submitting and reviewing film permits, making the process more efficient for both productions as well as Albuquerque Film Office staff, and decreasing human error while increasing transparency.

“Both Netflix and NBCUniversal have a presence in Albuquerque, which helped drive more than a 50 percent increase in permits from 2018 to 2019 and we expect that to continue to grow,” said Karen Criswell, Film Liaison in the news release, Albuquerque Film Office. “We welcome the anticipated influx of new permits and look forward to the improved efficiency offered by this digital process.”