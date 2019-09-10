New partnership provides professional attire to UNM business students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Future business leaders will be dressed to impress thanks to a new partnership at the University of New Mexico.

Anderson Business School and Suits Unlimited have created the “Anderson Professional Closet,” where students and graduates who are unable to get their own professional attire can get some for free.

“We’re kind of here to elevate their career to the next level so that they’re prepared when they graduate to actually get a job, and so they’re not totally lost when they’re graduating,” Elena Matthews said.

The closet opened Tuesday ahead of a career fair Thursday.