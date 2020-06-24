New park opens in Juan Tabo Hills neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city had a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for a new park in southeast Albuquerque. Juan Tabo Hills Park in the new Juan Tabo Hills neighborhood south of Central. It features a brand new playground, a dog park and multi-use areas. Plans are also in the works for phase two of the project including the largest slide in the metro at 80 feet long.

“As City Councilors, we get to work with some of the best people in the world, including our Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department,” stated Councilor Harris in a press release. “Together, we saw potential in this area, and now it is a beautiful, fun, and welcoming site to enjoy being together as families and neighbors. The Juan Tabo Hills Park opening, during a time when we’ve all been isolated and facing hardship, is a chance to celebrate community. Enjoy this park.”

The city says parks workers will sanitize all playgrounds and high-touch areas like benches and picnic tables on a weekly basis.

“Juan Tabo Hills Park is going to be a citywide attraction for Albuquerque families to play, relax, and enjoy for years to come,” stated Mayor Keller in the same press release. “Our parks and open space system is nationally recognized for its quality and accessibility. Juan Tabo Hills now adds to that achievement and builds on our goal of bringing another great neighborhood park to Albuquerque within a 10-minute walk for many residents.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources