New otter introduced at BioPark Aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Aquarium reopens Thursday and visitors will notice a new face. Dixon, a male North American sea otter, was introduced to the otter exhibit while it was closed; Dixon joins females, Chaos and Mayhem. Officials say Dixon enjoys doing laps in the pool and napping in his hammock. The aquarium also has a new frogfish exhibit and is expanding its coral exhibit.
