New organization advocates for businesses on Albuquerque’s Westside, now accepting membership applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Westside Business Association serves as a voice for westside businesses. They support the economic and educational development of Albuquerque’s westside while preserving the cultural history of the city.

AWBA Executive Director Melissa Sanchez discusses how they are strengthening the entire westside community one day at a time. The Albuquerque Westside Business Association strives to not only encourage the community to support businesses but also works to improve schools, roadway infrastructure, and public safety.

Additionally, the organizations aims to provide technical assistance to small businesses, educate them regarding legislation, and develop a positive image of the city’s west side. Current issues of concern include land use regulations, urban growth boundary expansion, transportation funding, and additional westside infrastructure issues that are critical to economic development.

AWBA is now accepting membership applications from westside Albuquerque businesses. There are several memberships to choose from each having several benefits.

The first businesses to sign up as Founding Members will receive special recognition and other perks. For more information about membership, visit abqwestside.org or visit the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.