New Nuevo works to assist small businesses during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Nuevo believes that small businesses are the heartbeat of the economy. So when the pandemic hit, thousands of businesses nationwide were hit hard, especially in New Mexico.

Company New Nuevo decided to pivot and do everything they could to help those struggling get back on their feet. Co-Founder of New Nuevo, David Stroud discusses how they are helping small businesses in the state.

New Nuevo composes experiences of New Mexico’s best-kept secrets: food, coffee, wine & spirits, and dessert. Through its virtual platform, it supports a local community of small businesses connecting the public to interactive tours and events.

During COVID-19, New Nuevo has switched to providing at-home experience boxes featuring products from local businesses. Restaurants like Farm and Table and Cocina Azul are highlighted through its Launch Boxes and Brunch Club. Subscribers have also engaged with the small business community including Rude Boy Cookies and Betty’s Bath and Day Spa through its Coffee and Community Vlogs.

New Nuevo also works with nonprofits and foundations to connect them to their stakeholders in unique and innovative ways while also raising funds through online experiences. For more information, visit New Nuevo’s website.