ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s always more than meets the eye. This week, New Nuevo is presenting that idea. They are going to give everyone a one-of-a-kind adventure in the ‘Land of Enchantment.’

New Nuevo Owners David Stroud and Arlene Armijo are setting off on a week-long event, ‘Nuevo Bites,’ to give participants a taste of what New Mexico is all about.

The events are listed below:

October 23 (Sunday) – Brunch Club at Public House & Butter

October 24 (Monday) – Chef’s Table at Mesa Provisions; 4-Course Dinner

October 25 (Tuesday) – Sips, Cocktails 101 at M’Tucci’s Bar Roma

October 26 (Wednesday) – Chef’s Table at Central Bodega; 3-Course Wine Dinner

October 27 (Friday) – Bites & Sips at Little Bear Afterhours; Wine & Chocolate Pairing

The event purposefully showcases local businesses, so those who enjoy the experience can get a closer picture of who makes up the community. Tickets for the week-long event can be found on New Nuevo’s website.