ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new National Cemetery is being planned west of Albuquerque. The new burial ground will allow veterans to receive official burial sites as the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced this month that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. They paid over $2.8 million for the land.

Currently, New Mexico has two National Cemeteries: one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. There are also three state veterans’ cemeteries.

The VA expects the Santa Fe National Cemetery to run out of land in the next decade or so. Already, almost 70,000 veterans and family members are buried there – and there are around 81,000 veterans currently living in the Albuquerque area, according to the VA.