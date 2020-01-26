New names added to APD’s Metro 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects find themselves on APD’s Metro 15 list.

Police are asking for help finding 51-year-old Brian Stenerson, 18-year-old Adrian Nieto, and 19-year-old George Parra. Stenerson is wanted for rape while Parra has a warrant for a probation violation.

Nieto ran away from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center last year. He was later caught and now faces charges for drug possession and unlawful carrying of a gun. If you know where any of these men are, call Crimestoppers at 843-STOP.