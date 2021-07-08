New museum exhibit aims to educate visitors on the history of viruses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit at the Natural History and Science Museum is taking a deep dive into the history and challenges of epidemics. It looks at how epidemiologists and other healthcare workers have fought widespread viruses around the world throughout history.

Specifically, the exhibit will highlight the origins of diseases that can be passed between humans and animals, the role humans play in the spread, and why some outbreaks become epidemics. “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World” opens July 23 and runs through January.