New mural inspired by late community activist Jennifer Riordan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new, colorful mural is paying tribute to the life of Jennifer Riordan.

The community activist was killed in a freak Southwest Airlines accident more than a year ago. Now, the Jennifer Riordan Sparkle Fund, Albuquerque Community Foundation and Working Classroom have teamed up to create a 30-foot mural called at Sixth and Tijeras.

Organizers hope the mural, titled “In the Garden of Sharing,” inspires the city’s youth.

“I think a place like this really represents the idea of what a community is, what it means to be living together, and how partners and organizations and ecosystems coexist,” said Joanna Colangelo, Albuquerque Community Foundation.

The project is expected to be completed next month.