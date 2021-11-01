New mural highlights city leadership from 1706 to now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new mural highlighting the history of city leadership. It’s called ‘Alcaldes to Mayors: A History of Leadership in Albuquerque‘ and is meant to tell the broader story of leadership throughout the city.

The mural in City Hall displays the history of who has led the city from 1706 to now. It reveals more than 65 leaders.

“Many of the tellings of this lineage and chronology were incomplete, not that they were wrong but they just weren’t complete. We wanted to kind of put them into compendium and integrate all that and so we get a better picture of who led the city,” said Hakim Bellamy, deputy director of Arts of Culture for the City of Albuquerque.

The mural sits outside the mayor’s office for the public to view.

