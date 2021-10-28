New mural aims to start conversations about women, minorities in STEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural in southeast Albuquerque is celebrating women in STEM fields. The mural “Limitless” is at the Sandia Science and Technology Park and aims to show what happens when women collaborate.

An Atlanta artist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, who travels the US encouraging conversations about how to open STEM opportunities up to women and minorities is behind the work. “I’ve been reclaiming space in all of these different cities to remind folks who belongs in science, who belongs in all of these spheres where marginalized communities are underrepresented,” Phingbodhipakkiya said.

Amanda partnered with Technology Leadership High School who learned about the science behind the mural and helped paint it.

