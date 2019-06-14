New micro-hospital opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The metro’s first micro-hospital is here.

The Albuquerque E.R. and Hospital opened its doors Coors near Paseo Del Norte. It provides patients with emergency medical care, 24/7, and is equipped with clinical lab and imaging equipment for urgent care-type visits.

The goal is to reduce patient wait times. “We are not out for seeing large volume. We want to see maybe 20-25 patients a day, and we are happy with that because we want to provide great care, great experience,” Dr. Sanjay Kholwadwala said.

There is an open house Thursday that continues until 7 p.m.