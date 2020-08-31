New Mexico’s State Historian creates YouTube series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For months, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our daily lives. To help pass the time while people are stuck at home because of the pandemic, the State Historian created a YouTube series diving into New Mexico’s rich history.

“So I thought to myself, how do I serve the people of New Mexico,” said State Historian Rob Martinez.

So to give our minds a break from the stresses of the pandemic, Martinez created a series featuring what he knows best: New Mexico.

Martinez created 32 episodes, ten minutes each, on the State Historian’s YouTube account featuring New Mexico’s past. Viewers will learn about the people and events that have shaped the state. “I try to be as balanced and historically accurate as I can and also as entertaining and interesting as possible,” said Martinez.

No topic is off limits.

“There’s plenty of information,” said Martinez. “We have an amazing, complex, history here in New Mexico so I thought, let’s start at the beginning because that’s how you tell a good story, you start at the beginning. So I started about 50,000 years ago and now I’m in the 1700s here in New Mexico. We need to learn about all of them: the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s not boring, it is fascinating, it is exciting. There’s wars; there’s witchcraft; there’s battles and people loving each other and coming together.”

Martinez said New Mexico’s history is so extensive; he won’t run out of ideas about what to talk about next. “I want everyone to get something out of it,” said Martinez. “History doesn’t just repeat itself, it instructs us; it teaches us; it guides us.”

Latest News