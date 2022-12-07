ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dec. 7, 2022, marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. How did New Mexico lead the country in the U.S. effort to win World War II?

New Mexico played a role in World War II, which started with the attack on Pearl Harbor. According to Raffi Andonian, a historian, New Mexico contributed significantly when the United States entered the war. The laboratory in Los Alamos was called Project Y and was part of the Manhattan District. Los Alamos is so important because that’s where the atomic bomb was designed and created.

