ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has some of the richest multicultural history in the world. The story begins with the presence of New Mexico’s original settlers, Native Americans thousands of years ago. Raffi Andonian, Historian shares some of the rich history and sites of our state’s long history of native americans across centuries.

Raffi explained that to understand the history people should visit places that showcase how things use to be. He recommends people visit Chaco Historical Park, NM. When Spanish people begin to move to New Mexico Native American and Spanish cultures begin to mix. However, when the United States took over during the late 1840s they begin to change everything. That is why it’s important to see how ancient things were and are, Raffi shared. For more information visit celebrityhistorian.