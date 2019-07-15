New Mexico’s first ‘food hall’ coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have been going up in cities around the country. Now, New Mexico is about to get its first food hall.

An old lumber warehouse in the Sawmill District will be home to two dozen businesses. The retail space will be full of food, beverage and retail tenants once it opens in February. Business owners said they look forward to the market bringing people in consistently year after year.

“This will have a little bit more tourists as well as locals, and we are happy to have both of those,” Steve Prickett, owner of Eldora Chocolate, said.

Pricket is a new tenant of the market. The space is 34,000 square feet, which includes 11,000 square feet outside the building. It will be big enough to house 24 tenants.

“We are really excited that the Sawmill District is really looking at themselves from a national standard and saying, ‘How can we create a nice environment?'” Prickett said.

Leasing manager Cindy Campos shared her vision for the project.

“We want to make it a wonderful family-friendly experience for everybody,” Campos said.

Other artisan markets like this are drawing crowds all over the country, like The Grove in Los Angeles.

“We have seen a lot of food halls around the United States, and we wanted to bring the first one here because we want New Mexico to experience that community gathering,” Campos said.

Prickett said he is happy to be part of the movement in the up-and-coming Sawmill District between Old Town and I-40.

Campos said they are still looking for a few more tenants to complete the makeup of the market. You can call Campos at 720-329-1113 or visit SawmillMarket.com to apply.