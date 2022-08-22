ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating its 18th year, ¡Globalquerque! returns once again as the biggest Southwest World Music and Culture party in September. ¡Globalquerque! is back, with its entire pre-pandemic programming.

There will also be international food and drink as well as an artisan booth in the Global Village of Craft, Culture & Cuisine that will be open throughout all parts of the festival.

Tickets are $20.00, and 25% of the net proceeds will go to support World Central Kitchen’s efforts in the region to feed Ukrainian refugees and families in Ukraine. The festival will be September 22-24, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. For all the out-of-town guests, there are special rates including shuttle services to the festival at the Best Western Albuquerque Inn & suites.

For more information visit their website.