ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Workforce Connection is dedicated to enhancing the productivity of New Mexico’s workforce and connecting employers with qualified job seekers. Their 8th annual operation Hiring Heroes Employment Event is veterans-focused and open to the public with over 40 employers and resources in attendance.

There are 24 workforce centers located across the state. Staff in each center assists businesses with posting their job openings on www.jobs.state.nm.us, special recruitment, analyzing hard-to-fill jobs, layoffs, job fairs, and skills assessments for hiring.

This event invites veterans and the community who have struggled with finding a job to dress to impress and come prepared to find a job. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 13 in Albuquerque, which is located at 1201 Legion Road NE.