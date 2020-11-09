New Mexico Women’s Reentry Center offers support to stop cycle of reincarceration

WATCH: Full interview with Natasha Garcia, executive director at New Mexico Women's Reentry Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the New Mexico Women’s Reentry Center is to stop the cycle of reincarceration by providing training and support to the women of New Mexico who are recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues. NMWRC believes in six components to women’s reentry including housing, continued treatment, employment, education, peer support, and hope.

NMWRC Executive Director Natasha Garcia discusses the organization and how they offer support. Garcia explains the organization will offer services including counseling and therapy but will focus on getting women the skills needed to succeed.

NMWRC just became a 501c3 nonprofit and recently held its first big volleyball fundraiser on Nov. 7. For more info on New Mexico Women’s Reentry Center, visit nmwrc.org.

