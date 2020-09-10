New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways makes masks, promotes census

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline to fill out the census is rapidly approaching and a local nonprofit program is helping prevent the spread of coronavirus and also promoting the census.

The program director at the Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque and New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways, Nkazi Sinandile discusses the masks and how they help promote the census this year.

NMWGP was founded in 2009 to help women and girls who are survivors of conflict and political upheaval. The nonprofit’s programs help girls and women receive training and support needed to be self-sufficient and leaders within their own societies. New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways is an education and job skills training program of the Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque.

Sinandile, who helps train young adults in sewing, is part of a group of young women who began sewing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The masks also promote the 2020 census by reminding the public not to be silenced and to make sure you are counted. NMWGP also began distributing food parcels to the homeless and will be sewing durable patchwork sleeping bags.

For more information on New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways, visit IRRVA.com or visit NMWGP’s official Facebook page.