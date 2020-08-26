New Mexico woman’s continued fight to bring home great uncle’s remains from WWII

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman has been fighting to bring back the remains of her great uncle, who died in the Bataan Death march during World War II nearly eight decades ago. Now, her efforts may finally be paying off.

“Don’t worry too much. You and dad have given me such wonderful things to remember, that I just have to get back. You’re a good soldier mom, keep your chin up and god bless you. So long and love Dave,” Jennifer Russell read back in May 2017.

It would be the last time Private First Class David Hansen would contact his family during WWII. He died during the Bataan Death March and is believed to have been buried in a mass grave in the Philippines.

His great-niece, Jennifer Russell, has been fighting for years to bring his remains back to the United States. She even filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense’s Prisoner of War Missing in Action Agency, demanding his body be brought back home.

“We actually came to an agreement with the DPAA that they would exhume grave 407, the common grave,” she says.

Last year, the Department of Defense approved to have the bodies exhumed and sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for DNA testing. “David hopefully will be identified and brought home,” Russell says.

However, Russell says the coronavirus pandemic has stalled the progress to get him identified. The progress so far, though, makes her optimistic. “It’s a long way from where we were and my great grandmother was in 1945,” she says.

Russell says her great uncle is a Wisconsin native. As she waits to have him officially identified, she believes there’s only one place in the world he’d like to be. “A lot of folks wanted to have him buried here in Santa Fe, and I really think the right thing to do is to make sure he goes home home,” she says.

Until her death in the 1970s, Hansen’s mother kept trying to figure out what happened to her son. Russell says while she’s positive DNA tests will identify her great uncle, she and her family are prepared to continue their search.

Latest News