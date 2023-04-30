ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local family is seeking answers. It comes after a mom belonging to that family was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

On Wednesday, April 26, 76-year-old Elvira Rivera went on a walk near her home. On her way back from her walk, her family said she stopped to take a break under a tree near a ditch bank off of Tobacco Road in the North Valley. That’s when the unthinkable happened.

According to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies arrived at the scene after 3 p.m., finding Rivera unconscious with severely injured legs. Deputies said where Rivera was found, there were large tire marks made by what looked like heavy mobile equipment.

After her family searched and did not hear from her that night, they got a call from the hospital.

“They told us that her legs were mangled. They told me it was not a vehicle, that it had to be a big truck or a tractor. At that point, they took her into surgery. We had yet to see her. They had to amputate her left leg,” said Rivera’s daughter, Marisol Sanchez.

The family said her legs were run over, and she was left there until someone found her and called 911. Her family mentioned doctors didn’t believe she would survive. Her loved ones explained the whole situation is going to completely change her life.

“She was pretty independent before. She loved doing things on her own. She is not going to be able to do anything without someone being with her 24/7,” said Rivera’s granddaughter, Kylah Guerra.

Rivera is still in the hospital while doctors try to save her right leg which was also damaged. The family hopes someone will come forward with answers.

“We just hope that somebody comes forward. We’re assuming that it was an accident, but even still, somebody has to be responsible for this,” said Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Cremer.

The family said if you know anything about what happened, to please contact them at marisol3rivera@gmail.com or BCSO directly. According to BCSO, this case is still under active investigation.