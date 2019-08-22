New Mexico woman running 42 miles in honor of sexual assault survivors

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is using her own traumatic experience to help people going through the same thing. She’s running 42 miles and says what she’s doing along the way will hopefully inspire others.

Becky Johnson is a sexual assault survivor and found running as a way to find inner peace after the assault. On Friday, which is her 42nd birthday, she’s collecting donations for fellow survivors and will hand those donations over to charities supporting survivors.

“It’s also for all the sexual assault survivors who are out there. Those who are struggling, those who haven’t been able to find their light,” said Johnson. “I’m hoping they can see that with some work, you can find that peace and you can find that enjoyment of life.”

Johnson say she was inspired to hold this event after seeing a local survivors organization in need of donations. She is collecting items like snacks, toiletries, blankets and towels. She says running to bring awareness was the perfect way to start.

“Running is one of the things that has helped me find my inner peace, I guess,” said Johnson. “It was a healthier outlet for me than the way I was once handling the trauma I had experienced.”

Starting at 4 a.m., Johnson will start at Harper Hill Road in Farmington, run to the Shiprock Chapter House, then will head to the Kirtland Post Office and wrap up in Nenahanzad. When mapping out the route, she says it was meant to be.

“When I started mapping out the mileage, it came up to 42 miles,” said Johnson. “I was like, ‘oh, I’m turning 42’ so that’s one sign.”

She says she will have a “crew” following along in a truck and will accept donations and fellow runners along the route who want to join in for a few miles.

“If you see us along the way, you can stop and give us a donation,” said Johnson. “You can come out and join me to run a couple miles if you want.”

The donations will go to Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico. Monetary donations can also be made online.