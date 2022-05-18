ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman says she is donating her piano to help start a music program on Easter Island. Concert pianist Mahani Teave is from Rapa Nui, known as Easter Island. She started the island’s first music program, but she needed a concert piano.

Loralee Cooley, who lives in Albuquerque, has a Steinway Grand Piano that she wanted to donate. She reached out to Teave and finally had success. Tuesday, a company from California arrived and packaged the piano.

Cooley says it will now be shipped to Easter Island. “When I saw her face, Mahani the lady that’s getting the piano, I knew that this was the right place to go. She had this glow on her face like, it’s so wonderful to be getting this piano,” Cooley said. She says she is unsure how long it will take to ship to the island.