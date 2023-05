ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During Memorial Weekend, the New Mexico Wine Festival will be held. It’s going to be at the Balloon Fiesta Park.

It starts on Saturday, May 27, and ends on Memorial Day. New Mexico’s wineries, food trucks, artisans, and musicians will be at the event.

Red, white, and sparkling wines ranging from soft to sweet to dry will be featured during the festival.

