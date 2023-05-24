ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 2001 the New Mexico Wine and grape growers association has been producing the annual Memorial Day Wine Festival in Albuquerque. This event has grown to become one of the largest wine festivals in the southwest, consistently attracting over 12,000 guests each year. This year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Sheehan Winery will be launching the ‘Vinos Unidos Wines’ a partnership with New Mexico United. These wines will debut at the Wine Festival. With every bottle sold, they will be donating $1 to the Somos Unidos Foundation to support kids throughout the state to play soccer.

Attendees will be able to sample over 200 from New Mexico’s finest wineries. Find the one you like the most and purchase it by the bottle or case. There will also be food trucks, live music shop art, jewelry, and crafts. New Mexico Wine Festival will be hosted at Balloon Fiesta Park on May 27-29. All tickets bought through May 26 are $35 and Monday tickets are $25, there will be discounted tickets available for Military and Designated drivers. You can purchase your tickets here.