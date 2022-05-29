ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers.

Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time with others. “Grateful, so grateful just to be out with other people and other spirits,” said attendant Audrey Chavez. “Just have a good time, celebrate life – YOLO, woo.”

The wine festival continues through Monday. Doors open at noon and $1 from every ticket purchase will support the Vineyard Restoration Fund, which aims to plant 200,000 new vines across New Mexico.