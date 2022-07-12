ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rising cost of everything has New Mexicans changing their everyday lives. Now inflation is having an impact on people planning to get married. Businesses say it’s causing many brides and grooms to rethink their budget when it comes to their special day.

Local businesses say they’re struggling to put together the perfect wedding for couples, especially now that their dollar doesn’t stretch as far. Taylor Fail is the owner and lead planner for Lace and Bow Bridal Events. She helps couples plan their special day by booking caterers and photographers.

“Certain vendors, pretty much every vendor in the industry, is having to increase their prices to accommodate inflation, which then is causing couples to have to increase their budget. So, we’re all being affected by inflation right now,” says Fail.

She says every part of a wedding has increased in price, from cakes to flowers and event venues.

Old Town Farm is a local venue that offers their barn for weddings. Although they haven’t seen a reduction in reservations, they say they have noticed more couples booking weekday weddings instead of weekends. Maria Mendoza is the wedding coordinator for Mosaic Event Management and Old Town Farm. She says the trend could be caused by the price tag difference.

“I see that a lot of people are compromising the Monday to Wednesday wedding, because they get to save some money. And not only with us, i think all the vendors will be cheaper because it’s a Monday through Wednesday,” says Mendoza.

The Old Town Farm venue estimates they’ve seen about a twenty-percent increase in their weekday reservations compared to this time last year. Wedding planners and organizers advise couples to figure out what element is most important to them, such as the photographer or venue and then adjust their budget accordingly.