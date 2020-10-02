New Mexico Watercolor Society bringing exhibit to the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Watercolor Society works to honor and celebrate the art medium and have an exhibition making a stop in Albuquerque. Delegate for the New Mexico Watercolor Society, Dave Cook discusses the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies exhibition.

Cook says the New Mexico branch of the Watercolor Society is one of 10 organizations belonging to the Western Federation. “We all host a venue, we take turns doing that. So a lot of times, we’re able to travel to other states and be involved in those exhibitions,” Cook says.

The exhibition will no doubt be different this year than in years past due to the pandemic, but Cook says they have experience doing a remote exhibition. “Last year we did have to go online for that exhibition …and the host last year was in Idaho. They were actually able to have a physical exhibition over a weekend so it was very abbreviated,” he says.

The New Mexico Watercolor Society is an open membership group. For those interested, they can find information on registering and membership on the society’s website.