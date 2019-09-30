New Mexico Voices for Children aims to improve well-being of families

It is a sad statistic, but unfortunately, New Mexico ranks last when it comes to child well-being. That’s why New Mexico Voices for Children is doing all that they can to change that narrative including working with government officials and educating them about childhood wellbeing, and what New Mexico families need to thrive.

The Northern New Mexico KIDS COUNT Conference takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at Santa Fe Community College. For more information on New Mexico Voices for Children, click here.

