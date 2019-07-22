New Mexico veterans share stories in traveling portrait project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local veterans are getting the chance to step in front of the camera and share their stories. It’s part of the Veterans Portrait Project, which is making it’s way across the county.

After sustaining injuries while serving in Iraq, Stacy Pearsall was forced to discover a new plan for her life. “It took a World War II veteran I had met at the VA to spark life back into my career and myself,” said Pearsall.

Combining her passion for photography and the military, Pearsall set out on hearing the stories of our nation’s veterans and conveyed them through the art of portrait. “Many of them have not had the opportunity to share their story with someone who understands it,” said Pearsall.

One veteran says he’s blessed for the opportunity. While another drove hours just to work with Pearsall who she’s admired for years. “It is a bit of a drive but I was like, it’s worth it. Just to come here and get my picture taken and seeing how she gets the job done,” said Christine Groening, who serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Pearsall says listening to the experiences is humbling and the stories behind these pictures are worth well more than a thousand words. “They are the ones who say I don’t know why you want to know my story. But they are the ones whose stories are so important to American military history,” said Pearsall.

The Veterans Portrait Project’s next stop will be at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans this week.