New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation reveals 2021 project wish list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation has big plans for the new year, from updates to the grounds to new programming.

The new foundation president, Michael Burd, is revealing the wish list. “We love our memorial and we want to keep it safe and beautiful,” Burd said.

One big project is still in the planning phase, an app that would give people a virtual park tour. “You can walk around and receive a tour of the park,” Burd explained. “When you buy a brick, you can type in your name and it’ll show you exactly where your brick is and you can go to it.”

Another priority is setting up legal services, which includes standing up a legal clinic where military and veterans can seek out legal advice, potentially for free.

More visible changes would include improvements to the grounds, like xeriscaping to help cut water usage in half. Burd said the memorial wants to go green, replacing the trees and others with plants that don’t require irrigation. They also want to repair the awning over the amphitheater.

To protect these possible improvements, the memorial wants to continue having security at the park but still needs to find the funding for it. “We’ll just have to be creative and flexible,” Burd said.

The foundation said it may petition the city or fundraise to help pay for these projects. The group gets $11,000 from the city every quarter for maintenance and operations costs.