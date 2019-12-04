New Mexico veteran wins new roof in national contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico veteran got a new roof for his home, thanks to a local roofing company.

“This kind of dropped out of nowhere. It was one of those amazing things that never happens, and it just happened to happen. It’d be like winning the lottery,” veteran John Burns said.

Burns says his roof started leaking, causing his ceiling to collapse. A friend shared his story with the “Beacon of Hope,” which helps veterans with roof repairs.

As one of five winners in a national contest, he got $20,000 worth of repairs. Beacon of Hope provided the supplies, while locally-owned Storm Roofing provided the labor.

Burns says he’s grateful for their kindness.