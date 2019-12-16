New Mexico veteran who lost home in fire receives help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Vietnam veteran who lost everything in a fire is getting the help that he needs.

Earlier this month, KRQE News 13 reported on the story of Rudy Archuleta who had his childhood home destroyed in a fire. He and his two dogs have been living in a cold garage ever since.

However, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial provided an update, saying someone donated a fifth-wheel trailer to Archuleta. He’s also been given clothes and treats for his dogs.

The group is now working to get him a new ramp for the trailer so he can get in and out more easily. Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Burd has organized a GoFundMe for Archuleta which is still accepting donations for him.