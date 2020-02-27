New Mexico United’s owner reveals what stadium could look like

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In less than a month New Mexico United will open their second season and the team will again, play at Isotopes Park.

Will they ever have their own stadium? On Wednesday, United’s owner gave fans a look at what could be the team’s new home.

NM United is coming back after a successful inaugural season. Their fans bring in some of the league’s largest crowds, averaging at least 15,000 people for each home match here at Isotopes Park.

“I’ve been to a couple of games, I support the team and I enjoy soccer immensely,” said local Roger McNew.

Fans want their own place to call home.

“We have this team here now and we should let them have their own stadium,” said another fan.

On Wednesday, the team’s owner, Pete Trevisani, gave a sneak peek of what United’s stadium could look like one day and the plans are grand, to say the least.

Renderings from FBT Architects shows a multi-level stadium decked out in United’s colors with larger than life images of the players on the outside. And that’s not all, the stadium is actually like its own mini-city.

“We do envision it being a sports and cultural center something that is used 365 days a year, something that’s mixed with art galleries, local coffee shops and breweries,” said NM United Spokesperson Jessica Campbell. “Just really a center for the community to come every day and enjoy.”

We showed the plans to United fans and they were fans of what they saw.

“The outside space looks pretty cool,” said local Kaleb Blewett. “Looks like a legitimate stadium.”

These are not the final plans for a stadium. They still have to figure out a location among other things before they get to the final drawing board.

“As long as they are representing New Mexico and I love their logo and their colors obviously and I think that is big,” said Blewett. “And their logo is so big and on there, I think it’s great.”

Lawmakers shelled out about $4 million during the legislative session that just ended to put towards a site feasibility study and economic impact survey. There is still no timeline on exactly when the stadium will be built.