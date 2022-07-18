ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United Elite-level youth summer camp is back for its second year. “We take pride in providing a new learning opportunity for the players. I will be there coaching and I consider myself providing the highest level in youth soccer available in the country or continent,” said Junro Narita, academy director.

The coaches will be current New Mexico United first-team coaches and players that will give insight into the highest level of the game. Each participant will receive a shirt, a soccer ball, and a ticket to a New Mexico United home game.

The camp will be held for three days July 18-20, for ages 13-17. Located at Mesa Del Sol Training Facility. The camp is from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Price for the camp is $275. For more information visit their website.