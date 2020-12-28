New Mexico United urges community to stay safe during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is urging people to keep the state safe during the pandemic with a new video. In a YouTube video posted last week, United players explain who they’re masking up for.

The message encourages people to continue social distancing, washing their hands, and staying home as much as possible. Head Coach Troy Lesesne says New Mexicans are no strangers to hardship and can persevere through this difficult time.

“The sacrifices we make today will create a better tomorrow for all of New Mexico,” said Lesesne.

