New Mexico United unveil new downtown mural

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural is honoring New Mexico’s professional soccer team and strong fan base.

Saturday United coaches, players, and the artist Noe Barnett unveiled the artwork off 2nd and Coal. It depicts the players and the fans, and includes the team saying: Somos Unidos.

The project originally set for March was delayed because of the pandemic, but many people agree it turned out to be a great time to show a bold message of unity. “With everything going on, the message that this is representing: we are united. Somos Unidos,” Barnett said.

“This is a great way to bring everyone together to start remembering what it was about when the United came and started bringing everyone together around something positive,” City Councilor Pat Davis said. Barnett created the original mural at this location back in November out of black and white photos, but the weather destroyed it over time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss